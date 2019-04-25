Check out fishing events May 4 and 19

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio — Orrville Farmer’s & Sportsmen’s Club will offer two fishing events in May.

On May 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., attend Passport to Fishing to learn to fish.

Classes will include identifying fish, baiting hooks, learning to cast, environment of the lakes and streams. There will also be time to fish.

Lunch will be provided. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Fishing rods and bait will be provided. Space is limited. To register, call 330-658-6462.

On May 19, the annual Kids Fishing Derby will be held.

Kids ages 3-16 years can participate. Participants must bring fishing equipment, bait and bucket. No minnows allowed.

Registration begins at noon.

Winners will receive trophies. Refreshments will be provided after the event.

The Orrville Farmer’s & Sportsmen’s Club is located at 18473 Shifferly Road, North Lawrence.