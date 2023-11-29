CWD testing continues in Ohio surveillance area

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife reminds white-tailed deer hunters in the chronic wasting disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties that sampling is mandatory for all deer harvested during the seven-day gun season, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

The Division of Wildlife confirmed that six deer in the disease surveillance area have tested positive for CWD since the summer of 2023, including one in Hardin County, the county’s first. Since the fall of 2020, 28 wild deer have tested positive for CWD: 21 in Wyandot County; six in Marion County; and one in Hardin County. A disease surveillance area in those three counties remains in effect. A sample was recently discovered in Allen County that requires additional testing.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer and other similar species, including mule deer, elk and moose. No evidence exists that CWD can spread to humans, pets or livestock.

Within Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties, hunters are required to submit deer harvested during the seven-day gun season, Nov. 27-Dec. 3, for testing. Successful hunters are not required to surrender their deer. Those with questions about having their deer sampled can call 419-429-8322.

Staffed sampling locations are available during the weeklong gun season at the following locations:

• Big Island Wildlife Area Headquarters, 5389 Larue-Prospect Road West, New Bloomington, 43341.

• Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area Headquarters, 19100 County Hwy 115, Harpster, 43323.

• Wyandot County Fairgrounds, 10171 OH 52, Upper Sandusky, 43351.

• Rural King, 233 American Blvd, Marion, 43302.

• Hardin County Fairgrounds, 14134 County Road 140, Kenton, 43326.

• McGuffey Conservation Club, 6950 Township Road 55, Ada, 54810.

Self-serve kiosks are available for mandatory sample submission during the gun season and for voluntary sample submission until the close of the deer archery season Feb. 4. Sampling locations can be found at ohiodnr.gov/cwd. Outside of the disease surveillance area, hunters can have harvested deer tested by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory which can be reached at 614-728-6220.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife has conducted routine surveillance for CWD since 2002, with more than 39,000 deer tested. CWD has been detected in 31 states and four Canadian provinces.