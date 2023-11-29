Timber management discussion planned for Dec. 6

DOVER, Ohio — The East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. will feature Ryan Zeisler, manager of Fernwood State Forest in Jefferson County. He will be speaking about timber management with a focus on oaks on state lands.

ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics. The public is invited to attend the free meetings which are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St.