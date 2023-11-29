Timber management discussion planned for Dec. 6

By -
0
55
Winter woods
Healthy woodlots have trees in all stages of maturity, even those that have died. Be careful hiking through the woods in the winter and be aware of dead trees. (Sara Welch photo)

DOVER, Ohio — The East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. will feature Ryan Zeisler, manager of Fernwood State Forest in Jefferson County. He will be speaking about timber management with a focus on oaks on state lands.

ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics. The public is invited to attend the free meetings which are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St.

