Dairy products sold in Somerset, Westmoreland counties recalled

Consumers should dispose of all dairy products from Moo Echo Dairy, in Somerset County.

The Pennsylvania of Department of Agriculture warned that the products were not properly pasteurized.

The products were sold at stores in Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

Recalled items include whole, 2%, low fat, skim, chocolate and strawberry milk sold in gallons, half gallons, quarts and pints; cheese; half-gallons and pints of ice cream; ice cream sandwiches; and ice cream cakes. Consumers should dispose of them regardless of sell-by date or lot code.

Aged cheddar, Swiss and Colby cheese were not impacted.

The products were sold at the dairy’s store, 3671 Glades Pike, Somerset; Dormina’s Kitchen Cupboard, 2535 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown, Somerset County; Davidsville Fuel, 763 S Main St, Davidsville, Somerset County; and at Lapp’s Family Market, 216 Kingston Street, Latrobe, Westmoreland County.

No illnesses connected to the products have been reported, the department said in a statement.