Dean’s first charity steer show raises over $146,000

COLUMBUS — The Dean’s Charity Steer Show, a new event at the Ohio State Fair, raised more than $146,000 (and counting) for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

The July 30 charity show, at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair’s Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center, included 13 teams of celebrity exhibitors and 4-H’ers with their steers.

Exhibitor Clark Kellogg, former NBA player and CBS Sports lead college basketball analyst, and his 4-H teammate, Sydney Sanders from Highland County, took the Best Steer Award with Sanders’ Charolais, Cosmo.

The Showmanship Award went to exhibitor Bob Peterson, public servant and eighth-generation farmer from Fayette County, and his 4-H teammate, Victoria Waits and her Angus steer, Rabbit, also from Fayette County.

Exhibitor Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president, along with his Miami County 4-H’er Sam Sutherly and his crossbred steer, Buttercup won the People’s Choice Award.

More than 900 attended the Steer Show event and made donations ranging from 87 cents to $15,000. All bids and sale proceeds were donated to RMHC. Donations to RMHC will be accepted through Aug. 31 at www.give.osu.edu/deanscharitysteershow.

The 2020 Dean’s Charity Steer Show is set for Aug. 4.