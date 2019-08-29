Deer steward series planned in 3 Ohio counties

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District, Monroe SWCD and Washington SWCD will hold a deer steward series in Belmont, Monroe and Washington counties.

Belmont County. The first meeting will be held Sept. 3, from 6-8 p.m., at the Barnesville Library Annex, 611 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.

Special guests will include Mike Tonkovich, Ohio Department of Natural Resources deer program administrator; John Morton, ODNR biologist; and Devin Stephen with the Ohio Big Buck Club.

This meeting will go over deer biology, statewide deer management, deer aging and buck scoring.

Monroe County. The second meeting will be held Sept. 17, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Roger Schumacher Farm on Township Road 51, Lewisville.

This meeting will focus on food plots and habitat. Food will be provided.

Washington County. The third meeting will be held Oct. 10, time to be announced, at Barlow Fairgrounds, at the intersection of State Routes 339 and 550.

This meeting will be on deer skinning and canning demos.

Participants should RSVP at their local SWCD office.