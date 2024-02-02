Deerfield Ag Services offers scholarship to support junior fair livestock projects

DEERFIELD, Ohio — Deerfield Ag Services is accepting applications for the 2024 Fair Funding Starter Scholarship. Since 2022, the Fair Funding Starter Scholarship has supported more than 70 junior fair participants to offset some of the initial investments associated with their fair livestock projects.

“The lessons learned from raising livestock are priceless, and we understand that those lessons come at a cost,” said Bill Wallbrown, co-owner of Deerfield Ag Services. “We want local youth to continue to have access to those opportunities and look forward to supporting more exhibitors this year.”

Though the scholarships will not likely offset the full cost of getting started, the company hopes to help make it more attainable for junior fair participants to take part in exhibiting the livestock of their choice.

The scholarship amounts vary by project. For rabbit and poultry projects, the scholarship amount is $25. For goat and lamb projects, the scholarship amount is $75. For horse projects, scholarship recipients can receive up to $100. For swine projects, scholarship recipients can receive up to $250. For beef projects, scholarship recipients can receive up to $350.

The scholarship is eligible to students in Portage, Stark, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties who are either 4-H or FFA participants. To sign up for the program, students must fill out a brief application at bit.ly/FairFunding24 by March 31.