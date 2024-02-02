Ohio teens among National DHIA scholarship winners

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The National Dairy Herd Information Association Scholarship Committee picked 14 high school seniors and college students to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Ohio recipients included Garrett Hastings, son of Lad and Brenda Hastings, of Chardon, Ohio and Emma Roar, daughter of Jeremy and Jenny Roar, of Sullivan, Ohio.

Committee members ranked applicants based on scholastic achievements, leadership in school and community activities and responses to DHI- and career-related questions.

To be eligible for a National DHIA scholarship, applicants must be a family member or employee of a herd on DHI test, a family member of a DHI employee or an employee of a DHI affiliate.

Money generated from the annual National DHIA Scholarship Auction primarily funds the organization’s scholarship program. To donate to the National DHIA Scholarship Fund, contact Leslie Thoman at 608-848-6455 ext. 108 or lthoman@dhia.org.

The 2025 National DHIA Scholarship application will be posted July 1 on the National DHIA website at: www.dhia.org/scholarship.asp. Applications are due Oct. 31.