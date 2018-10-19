Derickson sworn in as interim director of ODA

COLUMBUS — Tim Derickson was sworn in today as interim director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Derickson, who currently serves as assistant director, was named by Ohio Governor John R. Kasich to replace Dave Daniels.

“As a farmer, businessperson, member of the Ohio House of Representative and as part of our Administration, Tim has always demonstrated the integrity, loyalty and command of the issues that are the hallmark of a natural leader,” said Kasich. “I’m grateful for his willingness to step up, get us across the finish line and hand-off the Department the right way to the next Administration.”

Derickson served seven years in the Ohio House of Representatives where he chaired numerous committees, including serving as vice chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He and his family operated several successful small businesses in southwest Ohio and he is a graduate of Miami University. He and his wife, Kelly, have two children and one grandchild.