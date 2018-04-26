DFA to open retail store and cafe this year in Utah

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national cooperative owned by family farmers, broke ground, in mid-April, for the construction of a new retail store.

The Creamery, in Beaver, Utah, will replace the existing cheese store currently on the site of DFA’s Beaver City processing plant.

Opening in 2018

Slated for opening in late 2018, the new, 11,250-square-foot store, located near the intersection of Interstate 15 and Interstate 70, will be more than four times the size of the original cheese store and will feature expanded retail space, greater product selection and an interactive, educational experience about dairy for visitors.

The Creamery will offer a variety of dairy products, including cheese curds, artisanal cheeses, ice cream, convenience items and more.

The new location also will feature a full-service cafe serving breakfast and lunch. Menu items will include fresh-made sandwiches and other dairy-based selections showcasing the cheeses made at the DFA Beaver City plant.

Jobs

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development has also offered support and approved a $50,000 fast-track grant to help fund The Creamery.

The new location is anticipated to create jobs for approximately 10 new employees, in addition to the 12 employees who will move to the new space from the existing store.