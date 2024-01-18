Early registration open for 2024 Ohio Pork Congress

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend the Ohio Pork Congress, Feb. 6-7, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio.

The convention includes a presentation by Steve Meyer, lead economist with Partners for Production Agriculture. He will offer insights into what the rest of 2024 has in store in terms of cost of production, profitability, exports and more. Adding even more context on what the coming year will bring will be the National Pork Board’s Neal Hull and Jose de Jesus as they explain what checkoff-funded strategies are underway to boost domestic pork demand.

Registration information and a full line-up of speakers is available at www.ohioporkcongress.org.