Geauga SWCD’s Board of Supervisors selects officers

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District’s Board of Supervisors selected officers and committees for the coming year.

Bob Lausin was elected to a three-year term starting Jan. 1 and sworn into office at the January meeting. This year, all board members will assume the same responsibilities for the upcoming year as they had in their previous terms and will continue charting the course for natural resources management in Geauga County.

Jeff Huntsberger of Munson will be board chair, Robert Lausin of Thompson will be vice chair, Tracy Engle of Auburn will serve as secretary, Mary Slingluff of Hambden will be treasurer and Dee Belew of Auburn will serve as fiscal agent to the board.

Serving as volunteers, the five-member board of supervisors sets the direction for the district and makes important conservation decisions for the community. Board members are elected to serve staggered, three-year terms, and are granted specific powers under Chapter 1515 of the Ohio Revised Code.