Encino Energy wins award for excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — Encino Energy is the winner of the Excellence Award in the large business category this year, awarded by the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance.

Encino was nominated by Terry Bell, vice president of the Jefferson County Township Association. Encino is the first oil and gas exploration and production company to receive an excellence award from the EODA.

The alliance is an independent and nonprofit organization that promotes economic development with representatives from 16 counties in eastern and southeastern Ohio.

Encino was selected for its prioritization of safety, efforts to mitigate environmental impacts and investment in and transparent communication with the communities in which the company operates. The award was accepted by several members of the Encino team, including the chief operating officer, Ray Walker.