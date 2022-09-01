End of summer events planned at Ohio parks

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Parks have a full lineup of activities planned for the end of the summer. Admission, parking and programs are free at every Ohio State Park.

Alum Creek State Park

Evening Fishing will be Sept. 2, 3-5 p.m., meeting at the New Galena boat ramp by the pavilion. All equipment and bait are provided.

Later that day is the Owl Prowl and Campfire, 7 p.m., meeting at the nature center. A naturalist will discuss owls and their calls.

The Nature Center Animal Meet and Feed is Sept. 3, 11 a.m. Attendees will meet some of the animals living in the nature center and learn about their care, and help feed them.

A kayaking trip is also planned for Sept. 3, 3-5 p.m., meeting at the campground boat launch ramp. Reservations are required at 740-513-6382. This event is for those 8 and older, and able to kayak by themselves. Attendees will learn the basics of kayaking and then go out to explore coves of Alum Creek Lake.

There will be a kids’ fishing event Sept. 4, 1-3 p.m., meeting at the park office. All equipment and bait are provided, and attendees will learn the basics of fishing.

Beginners archery is Sept. 5, 9-11 a.m., meeting at the camp amphitheater. Attendees will get an introduction to archery, and coffee and donuts will be available from the camp hosts.

A.W. Marion State Park

There will be a Labor Day kayaking trip Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, meeting at the park marina. This event is recommended for those 13 and older with previous experience. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Barkcamp State Park

On Sept. 2, there will be a Creekin’ event at 5 p.m., to explore the creek and find animals there, meeting next to the storybook trail entrance. Attendees should bring a net if they have one and wear shoes they can get wet. The same day is Fishin’ Friday, at 7 p.m., meeting across the parking lot near the boat ramp. Attendees will learn about fishing gear, technique and fish. Those 16 and older must have a fishing license.

Kayaking will be Sept. 3, 1:30-3 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m., meeting at the boat ramp to go over basic safety and paddling techniques and then cruising around the lake. There will be a Nature Chat at noon, in the antique barn/nature center to learn about topics ranging from aquatic nymphs to bird flight physics.

Archery will be Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. The event will cover archery safety and technique basics, with all skill levels welcome, and will meet at the archery range next to the dump station.

Burr Oak State Park

Reptiles R Us is Sept. 2, 3:30-5 p.m., in the lodge lobby. Attendees can take a reptile quiz and meet a special guest during this informal program.

A breakfast hike will be Sept. 3, 8 a.m., with a naturalist. The 2-mile hike will be followed by a hot breakfast in the lodge shelter house. Registration is required at julie.gee@dnr.ohio.gov.

Sept. 4, kids’ nature journaling is at the nature center at 11 a.m. Mammals of Ohio is at 6 p.m., meeting at the campground amphitheater.

Caesar Creek State Park

Hobie Cat Sailing Kayaks will be Sept. 2, 1-2:30 p.m., at the North pool hand launch. Five boats are available, and instruction is provided, but pre-registration is recommended at caesarnaturecenter@gmail.com. The event is geared for beginners and weather dependent.

Sept. 3, Stars and Sundials is 10-10:30 a.m. at the campground shelter house. Kayak/Canoe Wildlife Excursion is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., meeting at the Yak Shack near the campground boat ramp. Equipment is limited and first-come, first-served. Stand up paddle boarding is 1:30-2:30 p.m., meeting at the SUP Hut near the campground boat ramp, with limited equipment — first-come, first-serve.

Archery is at the nature center, Sept. 4, 1-2 p.m. Attendees should be on-site before 1 p.m. to register.

Cowan Lake State Park

Sept. 2, Youth Kayaking is at 1 p.m. at the campground beach for those 15 and younger. There is a $3 vehicle admission into the campground for non-registered campers. Raptor and Reptile Feeding is at 4 p.m. at the nature center. Forest Meditation is at 6 p.m., meeting at the main office, with pre-registration required at amanda.wolski@dnr.ohio.gov.

Sept. 3, a Canoe and Kayak Excursion is at 9 a.m., Stand Up Paddle Boarding at 11 a.m. and Youth Kayaking at 1 p.m., all at the campground beach, with limited space and $3 vehicle admission for non-registered campers. Paddle boarding is for those 16 and older, and youth kayaking for those 15 and younger.

Sept., 4, there will be an animal show at 1 p.m. at the nature center.

Deer Creek State Park

There will be a Labor Day Fest Sept. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snake Feeding is at 1:15 p.m., at the nature center. Fantastic Furs is at 6 p.m. in the lodge lobby.

Sept. 4, Creeking will be at 11 a.m., meeting at the nature center for a hike to the creek.

Sept. 5, Labor Day archery is at 2 p.m. at the nature center.

Dillon State Park

Sept. 2, Driftwood Domains is at 10 a.m., and a scavenger hunt will also be that day and Sept. 3 and 4, starting at the naturalist cabin.

Sept. 3, an introductory stand up paddle boarding program will be at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for those 12 and older. Pre-registration is required at michael.durst@dnr.ohio.gov. Flower Power is at 12:30 p.m. outside of the naturalist cabin, and Roaming Naturalist will be at 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 4, Roaming Naturalist is noon to 4 p.m.

East Fork State Park

History of Ohio’s Wildlife is Sept. 2, 5-7 p.m., at the nature center shelter in loop C and will include a collection of pelts and skulls that tell a story of the history of Ohio’s wildlife.

A whippoorwill night hike at 8 p.m. Sept. 2 will meet at the Whippoorwill Trailhead, rain or shine. No pets are allowed, and attendees should wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather. The hike is an easy, half-mile hike.

Hocking Hills

Sept. 3, Nature Art will be 10-11 a.m., at the campground amphitheater, for registered campground guests only. Roaming Reptiles is at 10 a.m. at the Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center.

Sept. 4, Skulls and Furs will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center.

Sept. 5, Guess the Predator is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center.

Hueston Woods State Park

Sept. 2, a paddleboarding excursion will be at 11 a.m., meeting at the nature center, with sign-up beginning at 9 a.m. A creek walk is at 2 p.m., meeting at the nature center, and the Big Woods Hike will be at 4 p.m., meeting at the nature center. Orienteering is at 6 p.m., meeting at the nature center, a campfire will be at 9 p.m. at the Indian Mound in the campground, followed by a night hike at 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, Wildlife Invasion will meet at the lodge at 11 a.m., Fossil Expedition will meet at the nature center at 1 p.m. and Pollinators will meet at the nature center at 2 p.m. Also at the nature center, there will be an afternoon hike meeting at 3 p.m., Cast Netting at 4 p.m., Raptors of Ohio at 5 p.m. and Reptile Show at 6 p.m. The End of Summer Beach Blast will be 1-7 p.m. at the beach, with food vendors, corn hole and volleyball tournaments, archery, disc golf, educational displays, presentations and more.

Indian Lake State Park

Sept. 2, archery is at 3 p.m., with pre-registration required at the multipurpose building, for children 8 and older who are accompanied by an adult. Kids Fishing is at 5 p.m. at the outpost.

Sept. 3, kayaking is at 10 a.m., with pre-registration required at the multipurpose building, for those 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Archery is at 1 p.m., with pre-registration required at the multipurpose building, for children 8 and older who are accompanied by an adult. A dragonfly hike is at 3 p.m. on the nature trail.

Sept. 4, kayaking is at 11 a.m., with pre-registration required at the multipurpose building, for those 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A Creek Crawl will be at 2 p.m., meeting in the lower parking lot next to the spillway. Close-toed shoes are required.

Lake Alma State Park

Call of the Wild is Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the nature center (weather dependent). Attendees will learn more about wildlife calls and communication.

Orienteering for Beginners is Sept. 3, 10-11 a.m., and will cover using a compass to navigate and practicing by locating some points on a short course. Attendees will meet at the last parking area on the left past the campground (weather dependent).

Lake Hope State Park

Sept. 2, Old’s Hollow Hike is at 10 a.m., meeting at the Hope Furnace. Snake Snacks is at 1 p.m. at the nature center. An introductory paddle boarding program will be at 4 p.m., meeting at the boat ramp on State Route 278, for those 12 and older. Pre-registration is required at least a day before the program date at lindsey.gallaugher@dnr.ohio.gov.

Sept. 3, The Science of Bubbles is at 11 a.m. at the nature center. Archery Afternoons is at 3 p.m., recommended for those 8 and older, meeting a the archery range just past the beach house. Sunset Kayak is at 5:30 p.m. for those 12 and older, meeting at the shelter house parking area. Prior kayaking experience and pre-registration at lindsey.gallaugher@dnr.ohio.gov are required.

Sept. 4, Buzzard Cave Bingo is at 10 a.m., meeting at the nature center. Turtle Talk is at 11:30 a.m., and Leaf Chromatography is at 2 p.m., both also meeting at the nature center.

Lake Loramie State Park

There will be an archery lesson Sept. 2, 4-5 p.m., meeting at the amphitheater where camp movies are shown. Equipment will be provided.

Catfish Derby will be Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the beach parking lot off of State Route 362, open to youth 17 and under. There will also be another archery lesson 4-5 p.m. that day.

Lake White State Park

Kayaking 101 is Sept. 3, 10 a.m., meeting at the boat ramp, and recommended for those 7 and older who are able to swim.

Maumee Bay

Kayak the Lake will have sessions Sept. 3 at 8-9 a.m., 10:30-11:30 a.m., 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., for those 8 and older who can kayak by themselves. Reservation is required at kara.freimark@dnr.ohio.gov or 419-341-4122.

Nature night is Sept. 3, 4:15 p.m., at the lodge. Campground creature feature is at 5:15 p.m., at the campground shelter house.

Hungry, Hungry Reptiles is Sept. 4, 1 p.m., at the nature center.

Mohican State Park

Sept. 2, Nature Readings will be at 10 a.m. at the firepit behind the nature center.

Sept. 3, archery will be at 2 p.m. Free registration is required via voicemail at 567-223-0019.

Paint Creek State Park

Explore the Shore will meet at the nature center Sept. 3, 8 a.m. The event is recommended for those 12 and older, and is first-come, first-serve. Attendees should be prepared to carpool to various locations around the lake to explore the shore in kayaks.

Pike Lake State Park

Sept. 3, basic archery is at 4 p.m., meeting at the nature center. Participants must be able to draw at least a 10-pound bow, and the event is recommended for those 7 and older. Air rifles is at 5 p.m., also for those 7 and older, and will meet at the nature center. Kayaking is at 7 p.m., meeting at the boat docks. Participants should know how to swim.

Pymatuning Lake State Park

Friday Fitness will be Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon, in the campground.

Sept. 3, the Pollinator Garden Grand Opening will be 10 a.m. to noon. Feature Creature is at noon, Snake Shack is 1-1:30 p.m., and Paddle and Prowl is at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., for those 13 and older, with sign-up at the nature center or at cynthia.orth@dnr.ohio.gov.

Sept. 4, archery is at 9 a.m. at the archery range 1.4 miles north of the campground on Pymatuning Lake Road. There will be kayaking sessions at the camp beach at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., with pre-registration required at the nature center or at cynthia.orth@dnr.ohio.gov to schedule a time.

Rocky Fork Lake State Park

Explore the Shore will meet Sept. 3, 5 p.m., at the camp store. Attendees should be prepared to carpool to locations around the lake to explore the shore in kayaks. No experience required.

Pictures in the Park is Sept. 4, 10 a.m., at the welcome center. Attendees will carpool and hike around the area to take photos, and should bring cameras.

Salt Fork State Park

Sept. 2 is Fishin’ Friday, 5-6:30 p.m., with pre-registration at the camp check-in. Those 16 and older need a fishing license, and poles, bait and tackle are provided (weather dependent).

Sept. 3, there will be an edible plants hike at 11 a.m. meeting at the historic Kennedy Stonehouse. Sturdy footwear is recommended (weather dependent). A nature chat will be at 2 p.m. in the activity room at the Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center. A canoe excursion will meet at 5 p.m. at the Hosak’s Cave parking lot (weather dependent). Attendees should pre-register at the camp check-in and wear shoes that can get wet or muddy.

Sept. 4, Creeking will be at 11 a.m., at the Stonehouse Nature Trail parking lot (weather dependent). Attendees will search for creek critters and should wear shoes that can get wet or muddy.

Shawnee State Park

There will be an archery event at the nature center archery range Sept. 3, 4 p.m.

A night hike will meet at the campground amphitheater at 7 p.m., Sept. 3.

Stonelick State Park

There will be a kayak excursion Sept. 3, 10 a.m., along the shores of Stonelick Lake with a naturalist pointing out wildlife and sharing lake history. Registration is required at kendra.hartman@dnr.ohio.gov.

The same day, there will be an introductory stand up paddle board class at 1 p.m., covering water safety and paddling strokes. Equipment is provided and registration required at kendra.hartman@dnr.ohio.gov.

West Branch State Park

There will be kayak excursions, lasting about 1.5 hours, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sept. 3, recommended for those 12 and older. Sign-up is required in the camp store and minors must be accompanied by an adult.

There will also be a canoe and kayak excursion at 9 a.m., stand-up paddle boarding at 11 a.m. and youth kayaking at 1 p.m., all at the campground beach with $3 vehicle admission into the campground for non-registered campers. Space is limited for all three events, and is first-come, first-served. Paddle boarding is limited to those 16 and older, and kayaking to those 15 and younger.

Sept. 4, a fishing derby will run from noon to 3 p.m., meeting at the campground boat ramp. Guided hikes will run 4-5:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. There will be an animal show at 1 p.m. at the nature center.