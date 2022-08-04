Enjoy a free day at one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges Aug. 20

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges Aug. 20.

Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range Day to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge from certified instructors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt. Sterling 43143.

Delaware Wildlife Area, 1110 State Route 229, Ashley 43003.

Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville 44491.

Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3570 Houston Road, Waynesville 45068.

Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw 43844.

On-site staff will offer provide equipment, ammunition, ear protection and eye protection at no charge.

Range Day is being offered in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, Inc.’s National Shooting Sports Month. Division of Wildlife shooting ranges provide the public with comfortable, safe places to hone their skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns and archery equipment.

A complete list of range facilities, and the amenities offered at each, can be found at wildohio.gov.

Class A shooting ranges offer supervised rifle and pistol target shooting. Class B facilities offer unsupervised rifle and pistol target shooting, while Class C ranges host unsupervised clay target shotgun shooting.

The shooting range permit requirement is waived on all Division of Wildlife Class A, B and C shooting ranges on this date. Outside of Free Range Day, all persons 18 and older shooting on Division of Wildlife Class A, B, or C ranges are required to purchase a shooting range permit, available at all hunting and fishing license outlets, wildohio.gov, or the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Daily permits are available for $5, or an annual permit can be purchased for $24.