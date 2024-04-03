Enjoy English Garden Tea April 27

SCIO, Ohio — The Jefferson and Harrison Master Gardener volunteers will host an English Garden Tea April 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scio Branch Library, Lower Level, 331 W Main St.

Topics for the presentations include designing English cottage gardens, garden art, attracting birds and making teas from home-grown flowers and herbs. Participants will also work on a make-and-take teacup craft and have the opportunity to receive door prizes.

Cost of the program is $30 and includes breakfast and lunch.

Pre-registration is required before April 19 at 4:30 p.m. Make checks out and send registration payment to: OSU Extension, ATTN: MGV, 500 Market St., Suite 512, Steubenville, Ohio 43952.

Contact the Jefferson County Extension office at 740-264-2212 or email lyon.194@osu.edu with questions regarding this event or the Ohio State University Master Gardener Volunteer Program.