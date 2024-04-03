Stan Hywet executive director to discuss hosting PBS’s Antiques Roadshow

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Press Club luncheon program on April 9 will feature Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Executive Director Jennifer Highland, who will share what it’s like to host PBS’s Antiques Roadshow at the Manor House, along with other events at the historic home.

The popular Antiques Roadshow came to Akron’s Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in June 2023 to tape a series of shows. Three episodes from Stan Hywet will be broadcast April 22, April 29 and May 6. There will be the opportunity for questions from the audience.

Among the highlights are the 1990 Iditarod trophy won by Susan Butcher and postcards written by Fred Rogers to his family asking their thoughts on a show he was working on that would later become known as “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Jennifer Highfield became president and executive director of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in September 2022. She previously was president and CEO of the National First Ladies’ Library in Canton, and from 2006 to 2010, she was Stan Hywet’s director of fund development.

The event will take place at Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The buffet luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program follows. Cost is $35 per individual or $280 for table of eight. Reservation deadline is April 5 at noon. Checks only accepted day of event.

Contact Leah Nemeth, Press Club administrator, at akronpressclub@gmail.com for more information. Proceeds from Akron Press Club events fund scholarships for journalism and public relations students. Between the Press Club and the John S. Knight Memorial Scholarship Fund, scholarships of $5,000 were awarded to 10 students in 2023.