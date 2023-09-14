Family-friendly fall events planned at Hazel Willis Woods

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District’s October Conservation Chat: The Not So Spooky Forest will take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Hazel Willis Woods near Mifflin.

Local FFA chapters and youth organizations will be set up with hands-on, family-friendly activities around the Loop Road that surrounds the 40-acre property. Other activities will include a guided nature walk, a selfie station and even some sweet treats to snack on.

Pre-registration is required. Cost is $10 per vehicle and space is limited. Reservations can be made in person at the Ashland SWCD office at 110 Cottage St. or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-chat-not-so-spooky-tickets-663148905227.