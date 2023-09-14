Penn State hosts Great Insect Fair

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — All are invited to attend the Great Insect Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30, at the Snider Agricultural Arena on the University Park campus. The Department of Entomology in the College of Agricultural Sciences sponsors the event.

The theme for this year’s event will highlight the theme, “Bugs in the System,” focusing on the technology used in entomology.

This year’s theme will engage visitors with high-tech videos, introduce specialized beekeeping equipment and showcase different traps used to survey and collect insects. There will be opportunities to see live insects, including an insect zoo, butterfly tent and nocturnal insect tent. Additionally, visitors can learn about ticks and tick bite prevention, monarchs and milkweed and the spotted lanternfly.

Other interactive activities include backyard bees, honey tasting, face painting, T-shirts and more from the Entomology Graduate Student Association and vendors that will be selling various insect arts and crafts, books and tees.

Admission is free, although donations will be accepted to help defray costs. Free parking is available at the Snider Agricultural Arena. For more information, contact the Department of Entomology at entomology@psu.edu or visit the department’s website.