Farm and Dairy honored for rural opioid crisis series

SALEM, Ohio — “Addiction: A Rural Reality,” Farm and Dairy’s three-part look at the opioid crisis has been honored by both the National Newspaper Association and the Society of Professional Journalists in Ohio.

The series, published in November 2017, won first place in the National Newspaper Association 2018 Better Newspaper Contest as the Best Feature Series, daily and nondaily division, with circulation of 6,000 or more.

It also was named Best Trade Report in the Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest, sponsored by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus Society of Professional Journalists chapters statewide.

“Kudos for choosing this topic and giving details through well-chosen sources,” wrote one of the judges in the Ohio SPJ contest. “Impressive!”

“We wanted to bring this issue out of the shadows and emphasize the opioid epidemic hits people of every color, religion, age, location and income, including farmers, rural neighbors and your family,” said Farm and Dairy Editor Susan Crowell. “No one wants to talk about it, and that needs to change.”

In addition to reporters Chris Kick, Katy Mumaw and Catie Noyes, the project team included Crowell, Copy Editor Aimee Tenzek, Art Director David Hartong, Graphic and Web Designer Tammy Reese, and Online Editor Sara Welch.

“This was definitely a team effort,” said Crowell, “and I am extremely proud of the work everyone did in making this project a success. Our goal was to raise awareness, not win awards, but having our work validated by other journalists is rewarding, too.”

You can find the series, along with videos, online at www.farmanddairy.com/ruraladdiction.

Noyes, Crowell honored

Reporter Catie Noyes also earned honors in both contests, placing second in the Ohio SPJ Best Feature Reporting division for newspapers under 75,000 circulation, with a body of work; second in the National Newspaper Association video journalism division (daily and nondaily, circulation 12,000 or more), for her video that documented the Ohio volunteers who traveled to Kansas following wildfires that hit many ranches there, “Facebook spurs army of Ohio farmers headed for Kansas,” and third place in the NNA Best Feature Story division (nondaily division, circulation 15,000 or more), with “Finding a New Normal,” her profile of Jeff Austin, an Ohio farmer who continues to farm even though he is paralyzed from the waist down.

Editor Susan Crowell was named Best Trade Columnist in the Ohio SPJ contest.

Other awards

Farm and Dairy also won second place in the Ohio SPJ contest for their front page designs, recognizing the work of Art Director David Hartong and Copy Editor Aimee Tenzek.

Farm and Dairy’s website received a second place in the Best Website division in the Ohio contest, the work of Sara Welch, Tammy Reese and Farm and Dairy COO Jordan Roberts.

There were 1,405 entries from 38 states in the NNA Better Newspaper Editorial Contest. In Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest, there were 308 awards announced out of 645 entries submitted.