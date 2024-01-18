Farm Bureau hosting Business, Land & Homeowner Conference

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The Northeast Counties Farm Bureau’s Farm, Business, Land and Homeowner Conference will be held Jan. 27 at the Grand Valley High School Auditorium,111 Grand Valley Avenue, Orwell, OH 44076. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; breakfast and the program begin at 8:30 a.m.

Topics include: insurance basics; nutrient management; Forestry 101; NRCS Farm Bill Programs 101; CAUV, forest tax law, ag districts and more; energy updates; farmland preservation; and boosting farm efficiency with automation.

Registration is free to both Farm Bureau members and non-members. Drinks, snacks, breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration is required by Jan. 23. Register online at https://FBLHConf2024.eventbrite.com, call 440-426-2195 or email nefarmbu@ofbf.org.