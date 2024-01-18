Eastern Ohio Grazing Council to host grazing workshop, pasture walk

HOPEDALE, Ohio — The Eastern Ohio Grazing Council will host a grazing workshop Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Jewett Fire Hall, 209 W Main St. in Jewett. New in 2024, the winter grazing workshops will also have follow-up on-farm pasture walks the Saturday following the workshop.

Upcoming workshop topics include using stockpiled forage to graze year-round, watering livestock in freezing weather and how to sample your forage.

Those interested are asked to RSVP by Jan. 19 to the Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District at 330-627-9852 or online at tinyurl.com/January2024EOGC. A meal will be provided for those who RSVP. The first winter pasture walk will be Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bargar Farms, 36505 Deersville Road in Cadiz.

Pasture walks are normally held the fourth Thursday of the month, April through October, on various farms throughout Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Stark and Tuscarawas Counties. In January, February and March, the pasture walks will be on the Saturday following each workshop.

Those interested in attending any of the 2024 events, can contact the Carroll SWCD at 330-627-9852 to be placed on the mailing list. Contact Beth at beth.kruprzak@usda.gov to be added to the email list.