Pennsylvania Corn Growers announce Five-Acre Corn Contest winners

PALMYRA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Corner Growers and Penn State Extension announced the winners of its 2023 Five-Acre Corn Contest.

Topping the 2023 contest is Brad Kiefer, of Northampton County, with a yield of 300.66 bushels per acre. Kiefer also placed first in the southeast region contest.

Linda Krall, of Lebanon County, placed first in the southcentral region contest with a yield of 296.84 bushels per acre. Autumn Martin, also from Lebanon County, placed second in the southcentral region with a yield of 292.35 bushels per acre.

Randy Rhoads, of Columbia County, placed first in the central region contest with a yield of 273.33 bushels per acre. Dan Rice of Perry County placed second in the central region with a yield of 268.04 bushels per acre.

Scott Snyder, from Lycoming County, placed first in the northern region contest with a yield of 222.96 bushels per acre.

Tom Rohanna, of Greene County, placed first in the western region contest with a yield of 244.26 bushels per acre. Richard Burd, of Fayette County, placed second in the western region with a yield of 231.96 bushels per acre. Robert Dorazio, of Fayette County, also placed with a yield of 231.17 bushels per acre.

Doug Bowersox, of Snyder County, placed first in the Irrigated Class with a yield of 270.98 bushels per acre.

More information on the Five-Acre Corn Contest can be found at extension.psu.edu/pennsylvania-five-acre-corn-club.