CHARLESTON, W.Va. — FarmFreshWV is expanding to include food and agricultural businesses. Previously, FarmFreshWV served as a farmers market locator, with close to 10,000 views a month.

Businesses can be listed on farmfreshwv.com for free to connect with locals and visitors. To post a listing, go to farmfreshwv.com/add-new-listing.

If you need to update your listing or have any questions, email support@farmfreshwv.com.