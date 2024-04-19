Fencing basics course set for May 9

NEWARK, Ohio — Ohio State Extension, Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District and Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District will host Fence Construction Basics from 6-8 p.m. on May 9 at Licking Valley High School Farm, 100 Hainsview Road., Newark, Ohio. Take Panther Drive to the farm; signs will be posted.

The workshop will cover fence laws, fencing materials, construction dos and don’ts, fence charger selection and possible cost share options. Many supplies will be on display.

Contact Ohio State Extension to register or with any questions at 740-670-531.