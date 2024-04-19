Registration open for Holstein Association USA Judges Conference

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Registration is now open for the 2024 Holstein Association USA Judges Conference, set for May 21-22 at Oakfield Corners Dairy in Oakfield, New York.

Designed for judges of all experience levels, from seasoned judges to those newly entering the field, this conference aims to sharpen judging skills and broaden participants’ knowledge of Holstein cattle evaluation.

Interested participants can register for the conference with a credit card, using this online registration system. The pre-registration fee is $100. Pre-registration will close once all spots are filled or two weeks before the conference, May 7.

Participants interested in attending the Judges Conference without receiving an official rating are welcome for the experience but will not be eligible for the Holstein Association USA Judges Lists.

Participants must be 22 years old by the day of the conference to attend. To register online, visit na.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=793602&. For more information contact Tim Ziemba at 800.952.5200 ext. 4285 or by email at Tziemba@holstein.com.