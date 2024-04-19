Perennial Gardeners set date for annual sale

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — The Perennial Gardeners of Chesterland is having its annual plant sale the day before Mother’s Day, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale is held rain or shine at the Chester Township Town Hall parking lot, 12701 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH 44026.

Admission and parking is free.There will be a large assortment of hanging baskets, perennials, natives, house plants, herbs and annuals available for purchase. Plant sale attendees can also shop the “Garden Shed” and “Boutique” for unique home and garden items, some new, some gently used.

Cash, credit cards and checks are accepted. To purchase a plant sale gift card, contact Linda at lwirth@windstream.net or leave a message at 440-338-8644.

Proceeds from the sale directly support and sustain the club in their efforts to offer scholarships to local students pursuing education in horticulture, initiate and support improvements and beautification of the community, and provide educational programs at monthly member meetings.

For membership information or to attend a meeting or event, contact Cindy at 440-313-8018 or Jeanette at 440-477-1357.