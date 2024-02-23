FFA News: Mozina earns Pennsylvania FFA Star Farmer Award

Abigail Mozina, a senior at Conneaut Area Senior High School and a member of Conneaut Area FFA, recently won the Pennsylvania FFA Star Farmer Award for her supervised agricultural experience in the area of goat production. The Star Farmer award is given to a State Keystone Degree recipient based on an application process along with multiple levels of interviews. She received her Keystone Degree at the mid-winter convention during the PA Farm Show along with Conneaut Area FFA members Alexandra Reinhart, Brevin Klink and Greg Klink.

Mozina’s supervised agricultural experience was based on owning and managing a herd of breeding Boer goats. Through this project, she has taught herself hoof trimming, how to properly measure and ration feedstuffs, kidding and breeding. Now, she will have the opportunity to represent Conneaut Area FFA and Pennsylvania FFA while competing against other states at the Big E livestock exposition this fall.

Additionally, 11 Conneaut Area FFA members received their first FFA jacket at the mid-winter convention thanks to donors from the community and the Pennsylvania FFA Alumni Association.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA members recently elected new officers for the 2024-2025 FFA year. They are President Dylan Springer, Vice President Hayden Baker, Secretary Mackenzie Wilson, Treasurer Blake Elliott, Reporter Aiden Kapper, Sentinel Quentin White, Student Advisor Braylon Evans, Historian Kylie Griffith, Parliamentarian Miranda Fawcett and Chaplain Will Stokes. They will take over the duties of their office at the March FFA meeting.

The newly elected officers will attend District 7 FFA Officer Training on May 7 at Linden-McKinley STEM Academy High School, where they will be instructed on the duties and responsibilities of their respective offices.