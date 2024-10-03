Finalists selected for Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award

MADISON, Wisc. — Three finalists have been selected for the 2024 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award.

The finalists are Troy Firth, of Crawford County; Jim Hershey, of Lancaster County; and Maple Valley Cattle Company, of Somerset County. The award honors farmers and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land.

Named in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, this award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to environmental improvement. In his influential 1949 book, A Sand County Almanac, Leopold called for “a land ethic,” an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present Leopold Conservation Awards to private landowners in 28 states. In Pennsylvania, the award is presented with The Heinz Endowments, Horizon Farm Credit and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

“These three 2024 Leopold Conservation Award finalists all represent the variety of commodities, commitment to sustainability, and culture of innovation that define Pennsylvania agriculture,” said Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Chris Hoffman, in a statement. “Troy Firth, Jim Hershey and the Butterfield family all bring passion, dedication and skill to managing their operations, while inspiring their fellow farmers to build their own conservation legacies. Their examples also show what is possible to the next generation of agricultural professionals – the future producers of food, fuel and fiber for an ever-expanding global marketplace.”

Pennsylvania landowners were encouraged to apply, or be nominated, for the award. An independent panel of Pennsylvania agricultural and conservation leaders reviewed the applications. The award will be presented during this winter’s Pennsylvania Farm Show. Last year’s award was presented to Myers Family Farm, of Spring Mills in Centre County.

Finalists

Troy Firth, of Spartansburg, Pennsylvania in Crawford County: As owner and manager of Firth Maple Products, Troy shows that forestry can be economically profitable and ecologically nurturing. He’s also the state’s second largest producer of maple syrup and was the founder of the Foundation for Sustainable Forests. His unconventional approach to selecting timber for harvest fosters healthy trees and abundant bird habitat. To better understand his impact, the National Aviary is conducting a multi-year study of songbird diversity in forests he manages.

Jim Hershey, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania in Lancaster County: The Hershey family grows 500 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat, and market 1.7 million chickens and 6,000 hogs annually. For decades they have practiced no-till and grown cover crops to reduce soil erosion, improve water infiltration and enhance biodiversity. Hershey has been an innovator with cover crop interseeding. The Hershey farm has hosted research trials related to nitrogen efficiency, and the impact of cover crops on soil moisture and temperature, weed control and yield with Penn State.

Maple Valley Cattle Company of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania in Somerset County: Mike, Amanda and Evelyn Butterfield employ rotational grazing practices to enhance pasture productivity and improve soil health. They use cover crops to reduce soil erosion, increase organic matter and promote biodiversity.

They avoid using pesticides and herbicides, opting for integrated pest management strategies to control pests while protecting beneficial insects and wildlife. The farm’s woodlands, wetlands and native grasslands are preserved to support biodiversity.

For more information, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.