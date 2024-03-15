Finding help when the well runs dry

BLACKLICK, Ohio — First, the water pressure dropped. Then, there was no water at all. The Sensenbaugher family knew something was wrong with their well, but they didn’t know what.

“We honestly didn’t know what to do,” Katelyn Sensenbaugher remembered. Her parents lived next door to their semi-rural house in Franklin County.

Her father is the handy type who thought he and John Sensenbaugher, Katelyn’s husband, could troubleshoot the problem. John is a U.S. Marine veteran who completed back-to-back tours in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012.

“My dad thought it was the pump,” Katelyn said. When efforts to fix the well failed, they called a plumber and got the bad news: They needed a new well. Initial estimates were $11,000.

“There was no way we could afford that,” she said. The family, which includes two children ages 9 and 6, took showers at her parents’ house next door and carried buckets of water to use for flushing toilets, while they searched for other options.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office provides low-cost loans for well construction for rural residents who qualify for the program. Unfortunately, the Sensenbaughers didn’t qualify. They made $2,000 over the income limit. Next, they contacted a water well charity.

“We sent pay stubs, tax records and waited to hear from them for months,” she said. They learned the area surrounding their home was growing too fast to be considered rural enough for the program. They were stuck.

Filling in the gaps

Enter the National Groundwater Association’s Foundation. The Sensenbaugher’s situation is exactly the sort of case the Water Well Wish Program supports.

“We’ve known for a long time that the USDA loan program is great, but there are still people who can’t afford the loan,” said Terry Morse, chief executive officer of the National Groundwater Association, headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

Morse became the CEO of the NGWA in 2018. The NGWA membership includes about 11,000 contractors, scientists, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers. The foundation started about 15 years ago with a focus on research and education. For example, its Awesome Aquifer Kit offers instructions and supplies to build an aquifer model and learn about groundwater.

“Many people don’t realize 44% of the population relies on groundwater for daily use,” Morse said.

They decided to create a new program to serve those families who don’t qualify for the USDA loan but need help securing access to safe drinking water. The Water Well Wish program launched in August of 2023.

Qualifying

To qualify, applicants must apply for the USDA loan first, and then provide the NGWA with a copy of the denial letter.

“They become eligible for our programs based on the reason they didn’t qualify for the loan,” Morse said. “If someone is denied because the loan doesn’t cover that geographical territory, for instance, or they barely exceed the income level.”

The Sensenbaughers were one of the first six wells drilled through the program. Water Well Wish has also drilled wells in Colorado, Florida, New Hampshire and Fredericktown, Ohio.

“We’re lucky that we work in an industry where our drillers and some manufacturers are very generous with their time and resources,” Morse said. Drilling a new well typically costs between $10,000 and $15,000, although prices vary throughout the US, and geography can play a role.

“There’s no limit to how expensive it can be,” Morse said. “We had one individual’s well that was $47,000.”

Many members of the NGWA contribute in-kind donations. Contractors have covered their employees’ salaries; manufacturers have contributed equipment; and other organizations such as Worthington Industries/Amtrol have contributed much-needed funding to cover the remaining costs.

Funding

Most of the funding for the foundation comes through corporate and private donations. As CEO, Morse is constantly trying to raise as much money as possible to be able to provide water for families who need it. One of the biggest hurdles is making people aware of the need. Morse said there are people in all 50 states who don’t have access to clean water.

“I know members who focus on charities that support water efforts in third world countries without realizing we have neighbors who need help getting clean drinking water right here,” Morse said. “I’ve learned that it’s probably one of the greatest gifts you can give a family. We had one family whose children had never lived in a house with running water. Stories like that just move your heart.”

One of the efforts to raise awareness is the annual Groundwater Awareness Week, which is also an opportunity to remind well-owners of the importance of annual inspections. Drinking contaminated water can lead to serious health problems.

New well on Veterans’ Day

After nearly six months without water, the Sensenbaugher’s wish for a new well became a reality. Thanks to the Water Well Wish program, and partners Keen Well & Pump Inc. in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and Worthington Industries/AMTROL Inc., the new well was drilled over Veterans’ Day weekend.

The Sensenbaughers are grateful to the Water Well Wish program to be able to turn on their faucets again.

“It’s amazing what you take for granted,” Katelyn said.

For more information on the Water Well Wish Program, visit waterwellwish.org.