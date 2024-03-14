Rainbow trout release to begin March 13

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife’s release of 85,000 rainbow trout across the state started March 13. The 95 stocking locations were chosen to give as many anglers as possible a chance to reel in these feisty fish in March, April and May. Trout releases are designed for high angler success and harvest.

Some trout stocking locations feature a special event on the day of the scheduled release, including youth-only fishing. Fishing at state park youth ponds is only available for youth 16 years of age and younger for the first seven days after trout are released. After that week, these waters are open to anglers of all ages through the end of April. On May 1, these ponds return to providing youth-only fishing for the rest of the year.

Rainbow trout are stocked throughout Ohio. A few of the most popular fishing locations are listed below.

In central Ohio, stocked locations include Antrim Lake, Whetstone Park, Heritage Park Pond, Sunbury Upground Reservoir and Delaware State Park Pond.

In northwest Ohio, stocked locations include East Harbor State Park Pond, Giertz Lake, Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center Pond, Olander Lake, Pearson Metropark Ponds and Sleepy Hollow Park Pond.

In northeast Ohio, stocked locations include Beartown Lake, Brushwood Lake, Little Turtle Pond, Munroe Falls Lake, Rowland Nature Preserve Lake and Westlake Nature Center Pond.

In southeast Ohio, stocked locations include Buckeye Park Lake, Forked Run, Penrod Lake, Rose Lake, St. Clairsville Reservoir, Turkey Creek Lake and Yoctangee Park Lake.

In southwest Ohio, stocked locations include Adams Lake, Caesar Creek Youth Pond, Cowan Lake Youth Pond, Home of the Brave Park Pond, Rocky Fork State Park Beach Pond, Rush Run Lake and Sycamore State Park Pond.

Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s coldwater state fish hatcheries and measure between 10-13 inches when they are released by the Division of Wildlife. Rainbow trout are stocked primarily near metropolitan areas to provide close-to-home fishing opportunities for many anglers. A complete list of release dates and locations is available at ohiodnr.gov/troutstockings. The daily limit is five rainbow trout per angler.

Anglers ages 16 and older are required to have an Ohio fishing license to fish in state public waters. An annual license is $25 and is valid for one year after purchase. A one-day fishing license costs $14 and may be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of a one-year fishing license. Licenses and permits can be purchased online at wildohio.gov, through the HuntFish OH app, and at participating license sales agents.