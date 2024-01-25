Parks Garden Center to host giant pumpkin growing class Feb. 3

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers are hosting a free “How to Grow Giant Pumpkins and Great Vegetables” class taught by Tim Parks on Feb. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Parks Garden Center.

Bring a notebook and pencil because this information-packed class will cover site selection, soil health and biology, patch layout, fertility options, fungus and pest management, irrigation, mulching and vine pruning. Call Parks Garden Center to register at 330-533-7278, or register online at Ohiovalleypumpkingrowers.com.