Parks Garden Center to host giant pumpkin growing class Feb. 3

giant pumpkin 2023
Rick Kisamore's giant pumpkin set a new Ohio State Record, weighing in at 2,266.50 pounds, Oct. 14 at the 29th annual Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-Off. (Submitted photo)

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers are hosting a free “How to Grow Giant Pumpkins and Great Vegetables” class taught by Tim Parks on Feb. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Parks Garden Center.

Bring a notebook and pencil because this information-packed class will cover site selection, soil health and biology, patch layout, fertility options, fungus and pest management, irrigation, mulching and vine pruning. Call Parks Garden Center to register at 330-533-7278, or register online at Ohiovalleypumpkingrowers.com.

