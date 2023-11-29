Forest carbon market program on tap Dec. 6

CHARDON, Ohio — Join soil and water conservation districts and other partners to dive into a new Woodland Wednesdays topic by introducing landowners to the Forest Carbon Market and the benefits it has in maximizing a woodland’s value. This virtual program on Dec. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. will discuss the emerging carbon markets and how private landowners can monetize the stored carbon in their woodlands.

The featured speakers are Jordan Hoewischer, Director of Water Quality and Research with Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Anthony Pappas, owner and lead consultant with Heritage Habitat & Forestry, LLC.

Registration is required for this free online presentation by visiting bit.ly/WoodlandWednesdaysDecember2023. For more information call 330-282-8625 or email sean@trumbullswcd.org.

Collaborators include Natural Resources Conservation Service, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, Portage and Trumbull Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Division of Forestry, Farm Bureau and Holden Forests and Gardens.