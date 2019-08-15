Free range day at Ohio shooting ranges Aug. 17

COLUMBUS — Recreational shooters are invited to experience one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges Aug. 17, during Ohio’s Free Range Day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

On this day, the shooting range permit requirement is waived at all Division of Wildlife Class A, B and C shooting ranges.

The Division of Wildlife is partnering with the National Shooting Sports Foundation as part of a continued effort to provide more opportunities for recreational shooters.

New shooters can gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at one of five ranges from noon to 4 p.m. (Indian Creek Wildlife Area will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Staff will offer on-site instruction to new or beginning shooters and will provide equipment, ammunition, as well as ear and eye protection free of charge.

The following ranges will have Division of Wildlife staff on-site to assist new shooters:

Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of state Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mount Sterling ;

Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville;

Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 state Route 541, Warsaw;

Cardinal Shooting Center, 3389 County Road 225, Marengo;

Indian Creek Wildlife Area, 4258 Snowhill Road, Fayetteville; follow the signs to the shotgun range on Campbell Road.