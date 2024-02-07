Geauga County offering Gardening 101 series

BURTON, Ohio — Geauga County Master Gardeners is pleased to offer its annual four-part Gardening 101 series, starting on Feb. 24. Attend one class or all four, all at no cost.

• Feb. 24 — Gardening Series Part 1: Site Selection and Preparation

• March 23 — Gardening Series Part 2: Seed Selection and Planting Plan

• May 4 — Gardening Series Part 3: Working the Garden

• July 27 — Gardening Series Part 4: Harvesting and Preserving your Bounty

Each class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Geauga County Extension Office, Patterson Center, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road. Registration required. Call for more information and registration at 440-834-4656. Information can also be found online at geauga.osu.edu or on Facebook at Geauga County Master Gardeners.