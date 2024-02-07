Peeper breeding alert list now open

Amphibians are declining in other parts of the country, especially in the West and areas of high elevation. However, spring peepers, a type of tree frog, seem to be doing well in Ohio, with the highest populations in the eastern and southern parts of the state. In the 2017 Amphibian Road Crossing Study, scientists at Cuyahoga Valley National Park found that spring peepers and American toads were the species observed most frequently during spring migrations. (Tim Daniel photo)

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Park District is currently taking names for the Amphibian Awakening Call List for anyone who would like to witness the natural phenomenon of spring breeding behavior of wood frogs, spring peepers and possible large salamanders as they move into The West Woods’ woodland pools on a warm, rainy night.

Register at geaugaparkdistrict.org under Programs & Events, filter by program type “annual” to receive a call on the day this naturalist-led exploration will take place.

A notification should come sometime between early March through early April for the program that will occur that very evening from 9:30 to 10:45 p.m. Participants should dress for the weather and bring flashlights.

For more on Geauga Park District offerings, call 440-286-9516 or visit Geauga Park District at geaugaparkdistrict.org.

