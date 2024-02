RAVENNA, Ohio — Shalersville Historical Society will kick off the 2024 season with its first general meeting on Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. at its museum, located at 9154 State Route 44. Please note the different day and time for the month of February.

Join the group to learn about the latest work at the schoolhouse. The meeting is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.