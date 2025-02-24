Get well educated in Geauga County

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting “Well Educated: A Deeper Look at Groundwater and Well Maintenance” March 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Geauga County Public Library Administrative Center, 12701 Ravenwood Drive, Chardon.

This event is being held in collaboration with Geauga Public Health, Geauga County Department of Water Resources and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency during National Groundwater Awareness Week, March 9-15. Approximately 45% of Ohioans and nearly all of Geauga County residents rely on groundwater wells to provide clean, safe drinking water.

This free public event will feature an overview of groundwater in Geauga County, the agencies’ roles in maintaining water wells, the importance of testing and other helpful resources that are available.

Geauga SWCD is also offering free total coliform bacteria drinking water tests to Geauga County residents who register and attend this program (limited quantity, one per householdsome restrictions apply).

Reservations are required due to limited seating. The deadline to register is March 3. To register visit https://fs12.formsite.com/GeaugaSWCD/WellEducated/index.

For more information, contact 440-834-1122, gprunty@geauga.oh.gov or visit geaugaswcd.com.