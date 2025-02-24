Lake County Farm Bureau to host ag social

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Lake County Farm Bureau will host the 2025 Lake Ag Social March 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mr. Lee’s Bar & Grill Upper Deck, 3564 S. Ridge Road in Perry, Ohio.

The gathering is an opportunity for farm bureau members to connect, network and celebrate the organization’s role in supporting agriculture and rural communities. Non-members are also encouraged to attend and learn more about how farm bureau.

Members are free and non-members are $15 per person. The event will feature a taco buffet, one free drink and the chance to win a Blackstone Grill & Griddle Combo. Members can increase their chances of winning by bringing a non-member friend, joining or renewing at the event and participating in various membership activities.

Registration is required by March 1 at bit.ly/LakeMemSocial25 or by calling 440-426-2195 or emailing lake@ofbf.org.