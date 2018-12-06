Get your weather geek on and learn how inversions impact ag

COLUMBUS — Recognizing weather conditions that could cause inversions is important when using certain herbicides in corn and soybeans.

On Dec. 14, join a discussion about recognizing inversions as well as ways to improve communication between farmers growing sensitive crops and pesticide applicators.

An Inversion and Drift Management Workshop, presented by the Ohio State University Extension IPM program, will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon.

Farmers and pesticide applicators can attend the workshop in-person at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, 8995 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio, or attend virtually through the online webinar link.

The science

Leading off the workshop will be Aaron Wilson, weather specialist and atmospheric scientist with OSU Extension and the Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center.

Wilson will focus on weather conditions that cause inversions and provide measures and observations to help determine if inversions are happening.

Crop registry

Jared Shaffer, plant health inspector with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, will explain FieldWatch, the sensitive crop registry available to Ohio farmers and used throughout the Midwest.

Shaffer will showcase tools available for farmers with sensitive crops to communicate about the location of their crops, and detail techniques available to applicators to find real-time information about crops in the area and how this information can be used in their spray planning.

If you go

There is no cost for the workshop; however, pre-registration is required at attend in-person at the Reynoldsburg location and is limited to the first 75 registrants. Registration is online at go.osu.edu/IPM.Commercial and private applicator recertification credits for core will be available only at the Reynoldsburg location.

No recertification credits are available for online participants.

For further information about the workshop, contact Cindy Folck at 614-247-7898 or folck.2@osu.edu.

More information about the workshop is available at http://go.osu.edu/IPM.