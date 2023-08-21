Graduate students encouraged to apply for W.D. Farr Scholarship program

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The National Cattlemen’s Foundation is accepting applications for the annual W.D. Farr Scholarship program. Established in 2007, the scholarship recognizes outstanding graduate students pursuing careers in meat science and animal agriculture.

Two $15,000 grants are awarded to graduate students who demonstrate superior achievement in academics and leadership and are committed to the advancement of the beef industry. Scholarship recipients recognize that the program not only benefits their work but also the entire industry.

“This scholarship is giving me the opportunity to holistically investigate some of the greatest challenges and opportunities for future agriculturalists and to expand my knowledge of livestock systems and the innovations that will support future agri-food supply chains,” said 2022 recipient and Colorado State University graduate student Ashley Schilling.

Graduate students must apply online by submitting a cover letter, curriculum vitae, description of applicant’s goals and experience, a short essay, statement of belief in the industry, as well as a review of the applicant’s graduate research and three letters of recommendation by Sept. 22. The 2023 scholarship recipients will be recognized at CattleCon 2024 in Orlando, Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

The scholarship honors the successful career of the late W.D. Farr, a third-generation Coloradan, pioneer rancher, statesman and banker who was known for his extraordinary vision. His dedication to improving agriculture, livestock and water development resulted in significant changes in farming methods that have influenced the practices of ranchers and farmers throughout the nation. Farr was the first president of the NCF and served as president of the American National Cattlemen’s Association, which would later become the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). Farr died at age 97 in August 2007.

The NCF advances the future of the beef industry by assisting in the education of the next generation of beef industry professionals. For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit www. nationalcattlemensfoundation. org.