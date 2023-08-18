2023 Lake County Fair sale

Grand Champion Beef
Caron Schaffer's grand champion steer sold to Morris Beverage III for $15,319.50. (Submitted photo)

Lake County Junior Fair Sale
Date: July 29, 2023
Sale total: $414,036.88
Lots: 239

BEEF

Lots: 19

Grand champion steer: Carson Schaffer
Bid: $10.50/pound  Weight: 1,459 pounds
Total: $15,319.50
Buyer: Morris Beverage III

Reserve champion steer: Michael McDonald
Bid: $6/pound  Weight: 1,239 pounds
Total: $7,434
Buyer: Kirtland Veterinary Hospital

Grand champion heifer: Sarah Dixon
Bid: $5.50/pound  Weight: 1,085 pounds
Total: $5,967.50
Buyer: JAB Supply

Reserve champion heifer: Trent Taylor
Bid: $5.50/pound  Weight: 1,092 pounds
Total: $6,006
Buyers: South Madison Marathon and C&C Construction

Grand champion carcass steer: Brynley Kidd
Bid: $10/pound  Weight: 692 pounds
Total: $6,920
Buyer: Matric Tool & Machine

Reserve champion carcass steer: Brynley Kidd
Big: $6/pound  Weight: 720 pounds
Total: $4,320
Buyer: Osborne Outfitters

HOGS

Lots: 81

Grand champion market hog and grand champion gilt: Mac Schwartz
Bid: $15/pound  Weight: 267 pounds
Total: $3,653
Buyers: J3 Clothing and Scott Mihalic Auctioneers

Reserve champion market hog and reserve champion gilt: Hope Lassnick
Bid: $15/pound  Weight: 274 pounds
Total: $4,110
Buyer: ProBuilt Homes, Inc.

Grand champion barrow: Alivia Somrak
Bid: $6.25/pound  Weight: 259 pounds
Total: $1,618.75
Buyer: Matrix Tool and Machine

Reserve champion barrow: Alex Bowman
Bid: $7.25/pound  Weight: 276 pounds
Total: $2,001
Buyer: Donna Steel

Grand champion carcass hog: Bobby Wyant
Bid: $6.25/pound  Weight: 194 pounds
Total: $1,212.50
Buyer: Morris Beverage III

Reserve champion carcass hog: Bobby Wyant
Bid: $6.25/pound  Weight: 218 pounds
Total: $1,362.50
Buyer: The Lake County Coroner

MARKET LAMB

Lots: 27

Grand champion lamb: Kylie Ohmes
Bid: $10/pound  Weight: 151 pounds
Total: $1,510
Buyer: Morris Beverage III

Reserve champion lamb: Michael McDonald
Bid: $6/pound  Weight: 133 pounds
Total: $798
Buyer: Trinity Veterinary Hospital – Dr. Rob

Grand champion carcass lamb: Faith Yankie
Bid: $14/pound  Weight: 60 pounds
Total: $840
Buyer: Maple Country Meats and Osso/Hambden Custom Harvesting

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Michael McDonald
Bid: $20/pound  Weight: 69 pounds
Total: $1,380
Buyer: Matrix Tool & Machine

MARKET GOATS

Lots: 22

Grand champion goat: Margeaux Robinson
Bid: $105/pound  Weight: 99 pounds
Total: $10,395
Buyer: Madison Veterinary Hospital

Reserve champion goat: Alivia Somrak
Bid: $35/pound  Weight: 84 pounds
Total: $2,940
Buyer: Connie Beverage

Grand champion carcass goat: Griffin Demshar
Bid: $120/pound  Weight: 34 pounds
Total: $4,080
Buyer: Polaris Engineering

Reserve champion carcass goat: Lilly Pealer
Bid: $60/pound  Weight: 48 pounds
Total: $2,880
Buyer: JAB Supply

MARKET DUCKS

Lots: 3

Grand champion: Rosie Bennett
Weight: 17.10 pounds
Total: $3,847.50
Buyer: Morris Beverage III

Reserve champion: Marrisa Muntain
Weight: 18.60 pounds
Total: $2,790
Buyer: Lassnick Farms

MARKET RABBITS

Grand champion: Alexis Godek
Weight: 13.85 pounds
Total: $373.95
Buyer: The Demshar Family

Reserve champion: Hailey Godek
Weight: 11.65 pounds
Total: $198.05
Buyer: Trinity Veterinary Hospital

MARKET CHICKENS

Lots: 60

Grand champion: Ruby Pealer
Weight: 19 pounds
Total: $2,375
Buyer: Great Lakes Crushing LTD

Reserve champion: Jimmy Goldy
Weight: 16.90 pounds
Total: $2,197
Buyer: Madison Veterinary Hospital

MARKET TURKEYS

Lots: 27

Grand champion: Teagan Joles
Weight: 85.50 pounds
Total: $3,420
Buyer: Walker Brothers

Reserve champion: Owen Lynch
Weight: 86.20 pounds
Total: $2,586
Buyer: Connie Beverage

Auctioneers: Travis Mettler, Jessie Ashby and Alan Burhenne

