2023 Summit County Fair sale

Grand Champion Market Steer
Jeremiah Jones' grand champion market steer sold for $19/pound to Leppo Rents. (Submitted photo)

Sale date: July 30, 2023
Sale Total: $264,259.75
Total Lots:  192

STEERS

Lots: 15

Grand champion steer: Jeremiah Jones
Bid: $19/pound  Weight: 1,344 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion steer: Hailey Young
Bid: $19/pound  Weight: 1,390 pounds
Buyer: Marhofer Auto Family

Grand champion steer carcass: Hailey Young
Bid: $19/pound  Weight: 896 pounds
Buyer: Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion steer carcass: Chase Sedensky
Bid: $10/pound  Weight: 722 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet

Intermediate showmanship: Alaina Young
Senior showmanship: Ethan Jones
Overall feeder calf showman: Rilyn Holmquist
Overall cattle showman: Ethan Jones
Rate of gain: Jeremiah Jones

HOGS

Lots: 49

Grand champion hog: Emily Moore
Bid: $44/pound *record bid  Weight: 282 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion hog: Jonathan Messina
Bid: $12/pound  Weight: 234 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet

Grand champion hog carcass: Emily Moore
Bid: $39/pound *record bid  Weight: 200 pounds
Buyer: Horvath Electric

Reserve champion hog carcass: Chase Sedensky
Bid: $20/pound  Weight: 172 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet

Junior hog showmanship: Murphy Mae Bauer
Intermediate hog showmanship: Jonathan Messina
Senior hog showmanship: Emily Moore
Overall market hog showman: Lydia Abbuhl

LAMBS

Lots: 8

Grand champion lamb: Lydia Abbuhl
Bid: $32/pound  Weight: 142 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion lamb: Emily Moore
Bid: $30/pound  Weight: 132 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Junior showmanship: Samuel Decker
Intermediate showmanship: Alaina Young
Senior showmanship: Emily Moore
Breeding lamb showman: Emily Moore
Overall market lamb showman: Lydia Abbuhl

MARKET GOAT

Lots: 9

Grand champion goat: Bridget Carsey
Bid: $500/head  Weight: 87 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet

Reserve champion goat: Nicolas Bolognue
Bid: $1,700/head  Weight: 83 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers

Junior showmanship: Jeremiah Jones
Intermediate showmanship: Molly Croasman
Senior showmanship: Bridget Carsey
Overall dairy pigmy goat showman: Bridget Carsey
Overall market goat showman: Bridget Carsey

RABBITS

Pens of three: 12

Grand champion rabbit: Katelynn Purchase
Bid: $1,700/pen
Buyer: Polen Meats

Reserve champion rabbit: Katelynn Purchase
Bid: $400/pen
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Junior showmanship: Landon Lowden
Intermediate showmanship: Griffen Morrison
Senior showmanship: Katelynn Purchase
Overall rabbit showman: Katelynn Purchase

MARKET CHICKENS

Pens of three: 33

Grand champion market chickens: Lucas Croasmun
Bid: $1,500/pen
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet

Reserve champion market chickens: Samuel Decker
Bid: $550/pen
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Junior market poultry showman: Sully Roberts
Intermediate market poultry showman: Clara Simenc
Senior market poultry showman: Grace Frient
Overall market poultry showman: Clara Simenc
Overall chicken showman: Alex Panzner

MARKET TURKEY

Lots: 43

Grand champion turkey: Alexis Messina
Bid: $2,700/head  Weight: 35.6 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion turkey: Grace Frient
Bid: $1,100/head  Weight: 32 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet

Junior market turkey showman: Teddy Miller
Intermediate market turkey showman: Parker Abbuhl
Senior market turkey showman: Alexis Messina
Overall market turkey showman: Alexis Messina

MARKET DUCK

Pens of three: 23

Grand champion market ducks: Grace Frient
Bid: $2,000/pen  Weight: 25.2 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion market ducks: Alex Panzner
Bid: $700/pen  Weight: 22.6 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers

Junior market duck showman: Eli Panzer
Intermediate market duck showman: Matt Panzner
Senior market duck showman: Grace Frient
Overall market duck showman: Grace Frient

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Kiko Auctioneers
Fair King and Queen: Ethan Jones and Natalie Pham

