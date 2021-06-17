Grand River shooting range open on Wednesdays

AKRON, Ohio — The Grand River Wildlife Area Shooting Range, operated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, is now open on Wednesdays, beginning June 2. The range features include accessible parking, shooting benches and restroom facilities.

The rifle and pistol range offers 60 benches, 30 of which are under shelter. Shooting distances of 25, 50 and 100 yards are available. The shotgun range is an unsupervised hand-trap range for shotgun practice only. Shooters need to bring their own targets to the shotgun range.

Range users 18 and older are required to purchase either an annual shooting range permit, which costs $24, an annual shooting range permit and hunting license combo, costing $29.12, or a one-day shooting range permit, costing $5, before visiting the range. All options are available at hunting and fishing license outlets, online at wildohio.gov or via the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Permits are not sold at the shooting range. Shooters 17 and under do not need to purchase a permit, but are required to be accompanied by and directly monitored by a permitted adult 18 or older.

The rifle and pistol range is open annually from March 1 to Dec. 31 (except major holidays), Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shotgun range is open sunrise to sunset every day.