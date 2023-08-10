Grants aimed at reducing diesel engine emissions

WASHINGTON — On Aug. 2, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the availability of $115 million in grant funding for projects that cut harmful pollution from the nation’s existing fleet of older diesel engines. Under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grant funding competition, EPA anticipates making up to 10 awards available to eligible applicants in each of the EPA’s ten regions.

EPA is soliciting applications nationwide for projects that significantly reduce diesel emissions and exposure, especially from fleets operating at goods movement facilities in areas designated as having poor air quality.

Applicants may request funding to upgrade or replace older diesel-powered buses, trucks, marine engines, locomotives and nonroad equipment with newer, cleaner technologies. Priority for funding will also be given to projects that engage and benefit the health of local communities already overburdened by air pollution, protect grant-funded investments from severe weather events caused by climate change and applicants that demonstrate their ability to promote and continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.

EPA is seeking cost-effective diesel emission reduction projects that maximize health benefits, reduce diesel exposure for those facing poor air quality and employ community-based inclusive and collaborative approaches to reduce harmful emissions.

The Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Program delivers on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 Initiative to ensure that at least 40% of the benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities, creating good-paying jobs and driving inclusive economic growth.

The grant funding opportunity is open until Dec. 1. For any questions on the application, applicants should email written questions to: dera@epa.gov. For any technical issues with grants.gov, please contact grants.gov for assistance at 1-800-518-4726 or support@grants.gov.

More information, including applicant eligibility and regional funding breakdowns, can be found at https://www.epa.gov/dera.