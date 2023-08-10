Turkey shoots starting on Aug. 19

(Information updated Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:38 p.m.)

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — The Tri-State Coon Hunters and Sportsman Club, at 2601 Irish Ridge Road, East Liverpool, will be sponsoring Saturday turkey shoots on Aug. 19 and 26 and Sept. 9 and 16.

Each shoot will start at 10 a.m. For further information, call or text 330-386-8832.