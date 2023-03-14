GROWMARK offers 55 scholarships valued at $2,000 each

Bloomington, Illinois — GROWMARK, Inc. announces a revamped scholarship program for 2023. The GROWMARK Foundation will provide 55 scholarships of $2,000 each to students pursuing agriculture and business-related degrees or certificates at colleges, universities, and technical schools in the United States and Ontario, Canada.

“GROWMARK and the FS member cooperatives are strong supporters of youth leadership education and this is one more way we can contribute to the future of agriculture,” says Amy Bradford, GROWMARK corporate communications manager and GROWMARK Foundation manager.

At the time of application, students must be high school seniors or the equivalent of and enrolled in a university, community college, or technical school for fall 2023, or continuing students enrolled in good standing at a university, community college, or technical school. Scholarships will be scored by a committee comprised of industry professionals outside of the GROWMARK System.

The 2023 GROWMARK Foundation Scholarship Application may be found here. The application deadline is May 12, 2023.

Over the last year, GROWMARK has contributed almost $1 million to community initiatives through its charitable organization, The GROWMARK Foundation. These funds have supported more than $200,000 in scholarships, $400,000 in matching funding to ag initiatives across North America, and more than $70,000 to Ag in the Classroom programs.