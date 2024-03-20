Hatcheries invite outdoorsmen for learning experiences

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife invites the public to visit a state fish hatchery during this year’s open houses to learn about fish production. Hatchery open houses are free of charge and are a great chance to see fish up close before they are stocked into one of Ohio’s many public lakes and rivers.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife operates six state fish hatcheries, which raised and stocked 40.8 million fish in 2023. Sport fish species raised for stocking in public waters include cold-water fish (rainbow trout, steelhead, and brown trout), cool-water fish (saugeye, walleye, yellow perch, and muskellunge), and warm-water fish (hybrid-striped bass, channel catfish, blue catfish, and bluegill). These hatcheries enhance many of the fishing opportunities that anglers enjoy.

Hatchery open houses are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location:

• March 23: St. Marys State Fish Hatchery, 1735 Feeder Rd, St. Marys, 45885

• April 6: Hebron State Fish Hatchery, 10517 Canal Rd SE, Hebron, 43025

Senecaville State Fish Hatchery, 57199 Senecaville Dam Rd, Senecaville, 43780

• April 13: Castalia State Fish Hatchery, 7018 Homegardner Rd, Castalia, 44824

Kincaid State Fish Hatchery, 7487 St. Rt. 124, Latham, 45646

• May 4: London State Fish Hatchery, 2570 Roberts Mill Rd, London, 43140

During each open house, Division of Wildlife staff will give tours and answer questions about fish production and fisheries management. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about these hatcheries, view fish eggs and fry in production buildings, and watch older fish in ponds or raceways.