Geauga Parks hosts garden tool maintenance day

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Parks will host its Bring In Your Garden Tools event on March 27 from 1-3 p.m. at The West Woods Nature Center.

Naturalist Chris Mentrek will lead a session about caring for and maintaining garden tools brought for maintenance. During Mentrek’s childhood, tuning up his parents’ garden tools was a standard winter chore for the Mentrek children, making this a program close to his heart.

Naturalists onsite will assist with routine cleaning and sharpening tasks during the program, but arrange for more major repairs (such as replacing a broken handle or missing spring) at a later date with a drop-off and pick-up.

The West Woods Nature Center is located at 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell Township. Registration isn’t required to attend the event.