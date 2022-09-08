Hearing set for solar facility in Morrow Co.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Blossom Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 144-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Washington Township in Morrow County. The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at Washington Township Trustee Hall, 3612 Township Road 49, Iberia, Ohio.

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 19, at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 East Broad Street, in Columbus. During the evidentiary hearing, the applicant, board staff and intervening parties provide expert testimony and evidence regarding the facility and cross-examine each other.

The proposed Blossom Solar Project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities located within a 1,073-acre project area. The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing and a substation. More information regarding the proposed solar facility is available at opsb.ohio.gov in case number 22-0151-EL-BGN.